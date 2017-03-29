Home » Latest News » Layman, Siebert To Introduce Education Program For Inmates

By Ryan Storz

Crawford County Sheriff Darin Layman and local entrepreneur Sean Siebert will implement a program at the Crawford County Jail designed to prepare inmates for work upon their release and help the county become a certified Work Ready Community.

Layman and Siebert presented their proposal to the Crawford County Commission on March 28.

Inmates can take a five-week course that Siebert puts together, then take the work keys assessment that comes with Missouri’s Work Ready Communities program, certifying that counties have a capable, productive workforce.

The program Siebert teaches would be paid for through a grant from the Meramec Regional Planning Commission.

Layman said it’s important to have inmates educated and on the right track to being productive.

“If we can stop repeat offenders and make them more productive members of society, ultimately, that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “If we can keep people from coming in (to jail), that’s the goal.”

