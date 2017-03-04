Home » Latest News » Lady Eagles Win District Championship

Sullivan hung on in overtime Friday to win 62-59 against Pacific in the Class 4 District 6 championship game, claiming their first title since 2013 and fourth under head coach Jason Merkel.

The Lady Eagles (19-8) will take on Parkway North Tuesday at Kirkwood High School. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

Pacific forced overtime after trailing 25-11 at halftime and 40-32 entering the fourth quarter. Maddie King was fouled with no time left on the clock and she hit two free throws to tie the game 59-59 at the end of regulation.

But the Lady Eagles held tight. Clare Shetley hit a free throw with 2:04 and Jenna Lochner had a putback with 1:35 to go, providing Sullivan with the only points they would need.

Sullivan struggled to convert their free throws down the stretch, but Pacific turned the ball over three times and were never able to set up for a shot after their first possession.

Boys

The top-seeded Eagles played third-seeded Borgia even in the first half, but a third quarter scoring explosion from Hunter Mehler and an abrupt, unfortunate cold streak for the Eagles coincided. Sullivan lost 68-45, bringing an end to a terrific season. The Eagles (20-7) won the Four Rivers Conference outright for the first time in 17 years; won their own in-season tournament and rode an 11-game winning streak into the district championship.

Sullivan will graduate eight seniors from the roster.