Kidnapping Warrant issued for Sullivan Man

On Mar. 23. at around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 450 block of East Springfield in Sullivan for a disturbance. On their arrival, deputies spoke to two witnesses who told them a male subject was holding a female inside the residence against her will. The witnesses advised they heard the female crying and believed she was fighting with the male, believed to be her boyfriend. When deputies approached the front door they heard load music turn on inside the residence. Deputies knocked several times with no response.

In fear that the female inside was possibly being assaulted and held against her will, the deputies attempted to force entry into the residence, but the door was barricaded. Shortly thereafter, the male subject exited the residence and was taken into custody without any further incident. During the investigation, deputies learned that the female inside was in fact being held against her will. A warrant was issued on the male subject identified as 25-year-old Nathaniel Boswell for kidnapping, a bond was set at $20,000 cash only.