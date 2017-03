Home » Sullivan » Johanning Real Estate Celebrates 41 Years In Sullivan

JOHANING REAL ESTATE CELEBRATES 41 YEARS. Johanning Real Estate is now celebrating their 41st year in business at the current location on Springfield Rd. Pictured from left to right: Paula Gross, Sonya Sewald, Kathy Summers, Susan Heath-Johanning, Lori Pryor, Siera Pryor, Tracie Johanning and Steve Lynn. Not pictured is Alan Trendle. See related article. Photo by James B. Bartle