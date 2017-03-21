Home » Latest News » Bourbon Man Ejected From Vehicle

A Bourbon man was injured on March 21 when he ran his vehicle off the road, overturned and was ejected.

Russell B. Mercer, 53, had moderate injuries. He was transported to Missouri Baptist Hospital for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred around 12:52 a.m. at the 222.8 mile marker. Mercer was traveling in a 1994 Ford Ranger when he ran off the left side of the roadway. Mercer returned to the roadway, but he then overturned after traveling off the right side of the road.