Hospital Auxiliary Blood Drive Monday

By James B. Bartle

Missouri Baptist Hospital-Sullivan Auxiliary and City of Sullivan will sponsor American Red Cross Blood Drive Monday, April 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The blood drive, which is normally held at Sullivan Senior Center, has been moved to Sullivan Fire District Station One in downtown Sullivan, #6 Church Street, due to the municipal election scheduled for Tuesday, April 4.

According to Pat Blanton, event organizer, those who donate blood on Monday will receive a complimentary Red Cross Water Bottle.

Those who would like to pre-schedule an appointment for the blood drive may do so at www.redcrossblood.org and enter: MOBaptHSA to schedule.

Blanton stated that the goal for the April Blood Drive is 60 units; however, they would like to surpass this number as the need for blood donations always increases with Spring and Summer months coming ahead.

Those who would like more information on the April Blood Drive may contact Pat Blanton at 573-468-3434.