Home » Honoring Our Veterans » Honoring Our Veterans – Vincent J. “Fly” Mahn

The late Specialist Fourth Class Vincent Jude “Fly” Mahn was born to the late Daniel John Mahn Sr. and Aurelia Catherine (Pendergrast) Mahn on August 7, 1937 in Desoto, MO.

Mahn graduated Desoto High School in 1955 and went into the Army, Missouri National Guard serving from October 24, 1955 through October 23, 1963 an eight year commitment to his country.

Mahn served with the 106th Ordinance Company during his initial duty and went to Ham Company in 1959, Gas Company in 1960 and was called to active duty at Fort Knox, Kentucky on January 9, 1961 during The Berlin Crisis which lasted from 1958-1961.

For some of our younger readers, on November 10, 1958 Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev delivered a speech in which he demanded that the Western Powers of the United States, Great Britain and France pull their forces out of West Berlin within six months. The ultimatum sparked a three year crisis over the future of the City of Berlin that culminated in 1961 with the building of the Berlin Wall. The division of Germany and its capital city of Berlin among the four victors of the Second World War was frozen in time by the onset of the Cold War despite the postwar agreements to unify the zones.

In the summer of 1961 President John F. Kennedy met with Khrushchev with no resolution to the Berlin Crisis and in fact things escalated when Khrushchev again gave the United States six months to withdraw from Berlin. President Kennedy responded to this move by activating some 150,000 reservists and increasing defense expenditures, in preparation for a potential conflict over the future of the city.

According to history on August 13, 1961, Khrushchev took action of his own when East German leader Walter Ulbricht, began installing a barbed wire fence separating West and East Berlin and preventing movement between the two sides. While tanks from United States were on one side of what became known as The Berlin Wall, Russian soldiers and tanks were on the opposite side, while things escalated on and off during this time we know that The Berlin Wall eventually came crashing down on November 9, 1989.

During his time in service Mahn became recognized in many areas of his service, according to wife, Shirley Ruth (Pierce) Mahn, who he married on May 4, 1957.

Mahn had received sharp shooter qualifications in heavy weapons infantry, sharp shooter in automatic pistols, rifles and machine guns and was known for being the smallest guy with the biggest truck in his military unit.

“Vince didn’t complain or crab about his service duty,” said wife Shirley Mahn. “One time he did get in trouble while serving when I packed him a goodie bag to take with him for service training in Minnesota. He got to the base and put his goodies under his bed, they said he had a small store under his bed.”

Mahn received a National Emergency Service Ribbon with Clasp from former Missouri Governor John M. Dalton which read, “In recognition of honorable and faithful military service for thirty days or more during a period of national emergency,” for his service during the Berlin Crisis.

Secretary of the Army, Cyrus Vance, issued Mahn a statement reading,” To you who responded to the call of our country in 1961-62, I extend my deep appreciation. Your service in the Active Army during a time of crisis contributed significantly to the prevention of war and upheld the peace of security of the free world. You have demonstrated that we are One Army in substance as well as in spirit. Your readiness to defend our heritage form the keystone of our Nation’s strength. As you return home, it is you that the National will look for continued leadership and example in furthering the cause of peace.”

While serving in the Missouri National Guard Mahn worked in the family businesses that included a hardware store and funeral home.

While working in the funeral home Mahn became one of the first Emergency Medical Technicians to be certified in Jefferson County. A time when funeral homes often operated the local ambulance service as well.

Mahn became a member of the State of Missouri Board of Funeral Directors and in fact assisted the late Robert Hasselbrook in Sullivan after moving from Hillsboro in 1977.

While living in Hillsboro Mahn also served on the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department and also became a member of the Sullivan Volunteer Fire Department upon moving to Sullivan.

During his time of serving his country and working in Desoto Mahn and wife Shirley brought four children into the world with Vincent Jeff Mahn, Janet Mahn, Susan Mahn and Michelle Mahn. Jefferey served in the U.S. Navy for four years after graduating High School in Hillsboro and then went on to work in San Diego at the U.S. Navy Base while daughter Janet retired from a Navy career following 28 years of service. Daughter Susan Mahn Koppleman is now retired following a career with the Missouri Department of Transportation and Michelle Mahn Rochleau, has been employed her career with the former Strauser Drugs and Walgreens.

Following his duties Mahn went into plumbing where he would spend his next 37 years as a member off The United Association of Journeymen Plumbers Local 562.

Mahn and his family moved from Desoto to Sullivan in 1977 on a leap of faith to some extent.

According to wife Shirley, the two were going to Rolla, MO to put earnest money on a home in that community due to Vince working for a plumbing company from St. Clair with contracts in the outlying area, when they decided to take a trip through Sullivan, something they had talked about previously.

It was at this point, on their way to Rolla, where they both decided to look at Sullivan and stumbled upon a home on Ozark St. It was then they ran into another friend from Desoto who was living in the neighborhood and the rest became history. The Mahn purchased the home off Vine St. and wife Shirley still remains there today.