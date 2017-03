Home » Real Estate » Home For Sale In Sullivan

1178 Bill St., Sullivan, MO 63080

Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Ft.: 1,352 total (1,040 upstairs and 312 finished basement)

Kitchen remodeled 6 months ago with quartz countertops, 60/40 extra deep sink with disposal & new light fixtures. All rooms recently painted. New granite vanity in master bath, new vanity in hall bath, and tile floor in both bathrooms. Fenced in backyard with shed, two decks, and above ground pool. $129,500 Call (573) 259-4339