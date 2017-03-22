Help Wanted: ADMINISTRATIVE CLERK

ADMINISTRATIVE CLERK – The perfect candidate will be a team player with a friendly personality, a strong work ethic, and the ability to learn tasks quickly. Basic accounting knowledge is a plus.
DUTIES:
- Answer and direct phone calls
- Greet guests and facilitate their arrival and departure
- Filing – A/P and A/R paperwork
- Match paperwork to checks for weekly check runs
- Distribution of incoming and outgoing mail
- Miscellaneous other accounting & administrative support
- Manage information confidentially & professionally
Send resumes to sullivan.mo.job@gmail.com