Home » Classifieds, Help Wanted » Help Wanted: ADMINISTRATIVE CLERK

Help Wanted: ADMINISTRATIVE CLERK

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2017 // Comments off

ADMINISTRATIVE CLERK The perfect candidate will be a team player with a friendly personality, a strong work ethic, and the ability to learn tasks quickly.  Basic accounting knowledge is a plus.

DUTIES:

  • Answer and direct phone calls
  • Greet guests and facilitate their arrival and departure
  • Filing – A/P and A/R paperwork
  • Match paperwork to checks for weekly check runs
  • Distribution of incoming and outgoing mail
  • Miscellaneous other accounting & administrative support
  • Manage information confidentially & professionally

Send resumes to sullivan.mo.job@gmail.com

Tags: , ,
© 2017 The Sullivan Independent News · RSS · Powered by WordPress