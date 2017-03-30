Home » Sports » Golfers Top Wildcats In Season Opener

By Ryan Storz

A year removed from winning districts and tying for the championship at sectionals, Sullivan returned to the links Wednesday for the season opener against Union.

Led by state medalist Bennett Tiefenbrunn, the Eagles were victorious 179-198. Tiefenbrunn, who took 18th in state a year ago, shot an even par 36 at the Sullivan Country Club. Garrett Juergens shot 43, while Paul Weiskopf carded a 48. Kobie Blankenship shot 52 to round out Sullivan’s scores. Ethan Kackley was Sullivan’s fifth golfer and shot 56.

Up Next

Sullivan was scheduled to play at the Union Tournament Monday, the Washington JV Tournament on Tuesday and tee off against Hermann Wednesday.

The annual Sullivan Tournament is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.