Four Lady Eagles Named All-Conference

Sullivan had four players named to the Four Rivers all-conference team, including two first-team selections, one second-team pick and sixth man of the year.

Juniors Bria Jones and Clare Shetley garnered the first-team honors, while senior McKenna McCoy was selected to the second team and senior Emma Randolph chosen as the conference’s sixth man.

Jones, Shetley and McCoy also had all-district honors.

Jones led Sullivan with 14 points per game. She shot 43 percent on 3-point attempts. Shetley finished second on the team with nearly 11 points per game and she led Sullivan with almost seven rebounds per game.

McCoy averaged seven points, two rebounds and two assists per game.

Sullivan had a case for five players, but senior Jenna Lochner was curiously omitted. As Sullivan’s chief ball-handler, Lochner wasn’t tasked with scoring. She averaged just points per game, but she excelled at finding her teammates, racking up five assists per game and putting together nearly a 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

First Team

St. James’ Devin Fuhring and Kenzie Guese each earned the honors, with Fuhring named the conference’s most valuable player. Fuhring averaged 23 points and seven rebounds per game. Guese averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game.

Pacific’s Devon Fleming and Caroline Rogers were named to the team. Fleming averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals per game, all categories she led the team in.

Rogers averaged 11 points per game.

Hermann’s Allison Stiers led the Lady Bearcats all around with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.

New Haven’s Lauren Gerlemann had 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the Shamrocks.

Second Team

Hermann’s Emily Engemann; New Haven’s Emily Scheer; Owensville’s Breanna Diestelkamp; Pacific’s Kyndra Morgan; St. Clair’s Haley Buscher; Sullivan’s McKenna McCoy and Union’s Kennedy Reeser were named to the second team.

St. Clair head coach Terry Wells was chosen as coach of the year.

All-District

Eleven players were named to the all-district team with Jones, Shetley and McCoy. Borgia’s Grace Gettemeier and Cassidy Moss; Pacific’s Fleming, Morgan and Rogers; St. Clair’s Buscher and Kelsey Wachter and Union’s Taylor Seely received the honors.

Pacific head coach Josh Spuhl was chosen as district coach of the year.