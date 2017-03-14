Home » Sports » Four Eagles Named All-FRC; Woodcock POTY

By Ryan Storz

Sullivan had four players named to the Four Rivers all-conference team, with senior forward Jared Woodcock being named Player of the Year and head coach Dino McKinney earning Coach of the Year honors.

Woodcock, Cody McKinney and Caleb Stack were named to the first team. Caleb Todd was selected to the second team.

Woodcock averaged nearly 20 points and nine rebounds per game. He scored 20-plus points in 14 games and had eight double-doubles. His biggest performance of the season was a 35-point, 15-rebound effort against Carl Junction on Jan. 7 in the Houlihan’s Tournament, leading the Eagles to a double overtime win. He also had a 21-point, 19-rebound game against Park Hills Central on Feb. 13.

Woodcock and Dino McKinney reached milestones this season. Woodcock notched his 1,000th career point on Jan. 26 against Cuba. McKinney won his 100th game as Sullivan head coach on Jan. 24 against Potosi.

Sullivan won 11 of their final 12 games this season and plowed their way through the FRC, winning the conference outright for the first time since 2000.

The Eagles received contributions throughout the lineup, with Stack emerging as the team’s second leading scorer. He had 11 points and six rebounds per game.

Cody McKinney mostly ran point and scored 10 points while dishing six assists per game. He also led the Eagles with two steals per game.

Todd averaged seven points per game and was third on the team with 39 3-point field goals.

First Team

Pacific’s Cameron VanLeer and Jacob Klenke were unanimous selections, along with Union’s Ethan Hughes and St. James’ Trey Marshall.

VanLeer and Klenke both averaged just over 14 points per game for the Indians. VanLeer also averaged four assists per game.

Hughes was Union’s leading scorer with 18 points points per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 41 percent on 3-point attempts. He also led the Wildcats in rebounds and assists.

Marshall averaged just over 18 points per game and drilled nearly 50 percent of his shots and 44 percent beyond the arc.

Hermann’s Matt Wade also was named to the first team, averaging 14 points and seven rebounds.

Second Team

Hermann’s Trey McKague and Garrett Leimkuehler pulled in second team honors. St. James’ Ryan Harlan, St. Clair’s Hunter Richardson and New Haven’s Justin Shockley were also named to the second team.

Pacific’s Matt Strong was chosen as the Sixth Man of the Year.