Home » Sports » Eagles Rally Over Defending State Champs

By Ryan Storz

Sullivan stunned defending Class 4 champion MICDS with a seven-run seventh inning in Friday’s season opener to tie the game at 9-9, then won on a walk-off when Blake Bell hit a ground ball to third and reached safely on a throw that was too wide in the eighth.

The Eagles took down MICDS 10-9, getting the 2017 campaign off on a high note.

“That’s a good team,” said Eagles head coach Jason Harbour. “They’re preseason No. 2 and I know that doesn’t mean a whole lot, but they’re good.”

MICDS led the Eagles 6-0 and 9-2 before Sullivan stormed back. The Rams (0-1) opened the season as the No. 2 team in Class 4 and had senior Luke Layton on the mound to start. Layton was the winning pitcher last June when the Rams won their first-ever state championship.

But new pitch count rules from Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) may have led to an early hook for Layton, who exited Friday’s game with two outs in the fifth inning and MICDS leading 6-2.

The Eagles had seven hits, eight runs, three walks and just one strikeout off MICDS’ other three pitchers.

Sullivan was able to generate their seven-run explosion off Harry Hegeman, who ripped two triples in his first two at-bats and made a diving grab in center earlier in the game.

MICDS’ defense faltered behind Hegeman in the seventh, but the Eagles took good at-bats to keep the game going.

“I thought we swung the bat really well,” Harbour said. “We’ve been talking about swinging at fastballs. We struck out (four) times tonight. None looking. So I’m fine with that. We’re being aggressive.”

Harbour said he’s not sure what got into his team in the seventh. “I don’t know if you’re relaxed, you’re down seven runs and you loosen up the box. Whatever it was, I hope it builds some confidence.”

The Eagles began the seventh inning rally with Jared Woodcock reaching on an error. Matthew Tolliver singled to left, then Christopher Blankenship singled to load the bases. Blane Tyree reached on an error at second base to score Woodcock and Tolliver and make it 9-4 MICDS. Tim Waller drew a walk to load the bases again. Seth Johanning drove a single up the middle to bring in two more runs and chop Sullivan’s deficit to 9-6.

Bell then reached safely on an error at shortstop to score another run as MICDS’ defense continued to fold. Mike Kraus struck out, the first of the inning, but Brady Weiskopf lifted a two-run single to center to tie the game at 9-9.

The lineup turned back over to Woodcock, who flied out to center. Tolliver extended the inning with a walk, but Hegeman escaped by getting Blankenship to fly out.

MICDS missed an opportunity to go back on top in the eighth inning, putting a runner at third with one out. Mitchell Craft, who took over for Sullivan starter Ryan McKinney in the fourth inning, got back-to-back strikeouts and a tapper hit back to him to wiggle out of the jam.

That would set up Sullivan’s winning sequence in the bottom half of the inning. Waller smashed a one-out double to the wall off Patrick Deemer. Derek Evans was sent in to run for Waller. Johanning grounded out to third for the second out, leaving it up to Bell. Bell smacked a grounder to third. The throw went wild and Evans was able to score.

Sullivan players were cleaning up their dugout and walking towards the parking lot as MICDS remained huddled in left field after the game. The Rams looked every bit the defending champion in the game’s early innings. Hegeman led off the game with a triple and scored on a passed ball one batter later. McKinney was able to maneuver through the rest of the inning, finally getting out when Weiskopf turned a 4-3 double play.

MICDS added two more runs in the second. Vogel led off with an infield single to short, then Grayson Senn reached on a sacrifice bunt. Tyler Purdy drilled a single to center to score Vogel, but Bell threw out Senn at home. Hegeman hit another triple to score Purdy and give the Rams a 3-0 lead, but McKinney stranded the runner by striking out Layton.

Hegeman took a run off the board for Sullivan in the bottom of the second. Bell drew a two-out walk and advanced to third on a wild throw to second. Weiskopf lined a ball to center, but Hegemann made a diving catch to end the frame.

MICDS put up two more runs in the third when Vogel doubled to left and Justin Curran reached on an error at shortstop, giving the Rams a 5-0 lead.

Craft took over in the fourth and gave up a run on a sac fly by Chase Fendelman, but he left two runners on. Sullivan got back one of the runs in the bottom of the inning.

Tyree and Bell each hit triples, with Bell’s scoring Tyree and making it 6-1.

Sullivan added another run in the fifth when Blankenship reached on an error at third base to score Weiskopf. MICDS pulled Layton for Michael Long, who walked Tyree on four balls, but got Waller to fly out to left.

MICDS added three more runs in the sixth on a series of infield hits and led 9-2. Craft continued into the seventh. He allowed a leadoff triple to Purdy, but struck out Hegeman and Wilson Graves, then induced a grounder from Jack Brooks.

That missed opportunity loomed large as MICDS allowed the Eagles to stage a comeback in the seventh. Craft again stranded a runner at third in the eighth, which again allowed Sullivan to make their move.