Home » Sports » Eagles Claim Conference Championship

By Ryan Storz

Sullivan finished off the regular season Tuesday with a 10-game winning streak and their first outright Four Rivers Conference championship since 2000.

The Eagles stormed into Owensville, took down the Dutchmen 69-37 and completed a perfect run through a conference they didn’t receive a single vote to win in preseason polling.

Jared Woodcock scored 27 points with six rebounds to lead Sullivan (19-6), which played again Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 4 District 6 tournament in St. Clair.

Woodcock was a perfect 9-for-9 from the floor. He nailed his only 3-point attempt and was 8-for-9 at the free throw line.

Caleb Stack added 16 points and six rebounds. Austin Schaefferkoetter scored nine points and Mitchell Craft had five. Chase Starr scored four points, while Caleb Todd and Ryan McKinney scored three. Austin Frye chipped in two points.

Cody McKinney was held scoreless, but he still found ways to contribute by recording a season-high 11 assists.

Sullivan shot 52 percent from the floor and never trailed against the Dutchmen (8-15), a program that hasn’t beaten Sullivan since Feb. 6, 2009.

Todd hit a 3-pointer on the game’s opening possession to set the tone. The Eagles led 7-0 before Owensville scored their first bucket.

Woodcock scored 14 points in the first quarter. Owensville was unable to contain him inside. He scored twice off inbound passes from Cody McKinney, the first giving Sullivan an 11-2 lead. The Eagles went up 15-5 when McKinney again found Woodcock in the paint.

Woodcock showed off his passing when he got the ball near the baseline on a fast break and zipped a pass to Stack, who was streaking towards the basket.

Sullivan led 21-13 at the end of the period. Stack gave Sullivan a 23-13 lead when he got his own rebound after a 3-point miss and laid it back in. Owensville would draw within eight on a basket by Sean Irwin, but the Eagles closed out the half on an 8-2 run.

After the Dutchmen pulled down a rebound underneath the basket, Stack stripped the ball and scored. Woodcock hit a 3-pointer and later added a 3-point play to give Sullivan a 33-17 lead. They led 33-19 at the break.

Sullivan inflated their lead with an 18-12 run in the third quarter to open up a 51-29 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

They shut down the Dutchmen and were able to get a running clock going.