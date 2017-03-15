Home » Latest News » City Holding Public Hearing March 23

The city of Bourbon will hold a public hearing on March 23 at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the submission of a community development block grant for the rebuild of Pine Street.

The total project cost is estimated at $694,022 and the city is proposing to contribute $96,042 in cash; $97,980 for in-kind labor by city crews and grant funds of $500,000 to make up the balance.

If funded, the project would benefit at least 51 percent of low-to-moderate income residents.

Citizens are encouraged to attend and comment on the grant. As part of the hearing, citizens will be asked to verbally assist in the completion of a Needs Assessment document that will detail what they believe are Bourbon’s strengths and weaknesses.

As much participation as possible is requested to reflect the true desires of the community as a whole and the comments related to the project application.

As reported in previous issues of the Independent News, the city believes this grant represents the best opportunity to bring a long-awaited rebuild to Pine Street. The project would rebuild water and sewer lines and construct a new road. Construction would go from East Pine Street from College Street to Highway N, including storm water improvements.

Residents can submit income surveys by Friday.