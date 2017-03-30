Home » Bourbon » CASA Raises Nearly $5,000 At Annual Ladies Night Out

By Ryan Storz

Mid-Ozark CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) raised nearly $5,000 March 16 at its annual Ladies Night Out.

Mary Heywood said it was the organization’s most successful Ladies Night Out yet. “This event and the golf tournament are our two most important fundraisers,” Heywood said. “We really depend on them for the majority of our budget.”

Heywood said CASA has a couple of small grants that expire in July and September, so local support is crucial.

CASA moved Ladies Night Out to Heartland Farms and it worked very well, Heywood said. “We had double the number of guests we usually have, which caused a couple of hiccups, but we managed to adjust.” Heywood said Heartland Farms was “terrific” to work with and the Cuba Lakes Country Club served up 176 meals. “They did a wonderful job,” she said.

Heywood said the growth is good because CASA receives requests to take new children every week. “That means our expenses grow also,” she said. “The five-county court circuit we are assigned to could use all the volunteers we can train. We are so thankful for the generous community in which we live.”