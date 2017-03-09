Home » Bourbon, School » Bourbon’s BETA Members Display Their Plaques

BETA RESULTS. Bourbon’s BETA members display their plaques earned at the annual BETA convention. Blake Beckett took first in talent; Nuria Vila Zabalgo was third in Division 2 Spanish; Mackenzie Courtoise was third in Division 2 Speech; Samantha Hofstetter and Taylor Bosworth were third in scrapbooking; Hofstetter took second place in watercolor; Bosworth took second place in digital arts and Colbe Radford, Lexi Tackett, Olivia Paul and Justin Lowe were second in Fresh Look.