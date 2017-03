Home » Bourbon, School » Bourbon Head Start

The Bourbon Head Start is now taking applications for the Bourbon, Leasburg and Sullivan.

If your child will be 3-years-old by July 31, they may be eligible for service.

Children with disabilities are encourage to apply also. Head Start is a child and family development program.

Head Start offers education, health, nutrition, family support and disabilities services.

Bourbon Head Start is located at 357 Jost Street, or call them at 573-842-8870 or 1-800-876-0021.