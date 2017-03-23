Home » Bourbon » Bourbon Bike Poker Run April 1

The Bourbon Economic Development Group will hold a bicycle poker run Saturday, April 1. The run begins at CDR Naturals Health Food Store located at 363 East Pine Street.

A new location will be chosen each month.

The run begins at 7:45 a.m. and BED encourages anyone to come out for fun, for health or just to participate in the fundraiser.

There is a $10 entry fee per person or family and a 25 percent payout to the winning hand of “poker.” The most “senior” participant receives a 15 percent payout and to keep it fun, there will be a 5 percent payout to the worst poker hand. BED wants to encourage residents to engage together as a community and help build Bourbon’s economy.

Follow the group on Facebook at facebook.com/BourbonEconDev for updates on monthly meetings and other special events.