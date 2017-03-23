Home » Latest News » Body Discovered In Burning Wooded Area

A body was discovered in a burning wooded area early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Springfield Road in St. Clair.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Billy Barrett, 65. At this time, Barrett’s death appears to be accidental.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Barrett had been suffering from medical conditions and was confused the last couple of days. The investigation continues with the cooperation of the St. Clair Fire Department and Franklin County fire and arson investigators.