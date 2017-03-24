Board Completes Another Step For Grant Submission

The Bourbon Board of Aldermen held a public hearing Thursday, completing another step towards submitting a community development block grant (CDBG) that would rebuild Pine Street.
Residents in attendance helped answer a Needs Assessment document that is submitted with the grant.
Questions on the survey pertained to the city’s infrastructure, law enforcement, services and more.
The grant — which will replace water and sewer lines, rebuild the road and fix drainage problems — must be submitted to Jefferson City by Monday, April 3.
