Home » Latest News » Board Completes Another Step For Grant Submission

The Bourbon Board of Aldermen held a public hearing Thursday, completing another step towards submitting a community development block grant (CDBG) that would rebuild Pine Street.

Residents in attendance helped answer a Needs Assessment document that is submitted with the grant.

Questions on the survey pertained to the city’s infrastructure, law enforcement, services and more.

The grant — which will replace water and sewer lines, rebuild the road and fix drainage problems — must be submitted to Jefferson City by Monday, April 3.

Read more on the project and the engineering report in the March 29 issue of the Independent News.