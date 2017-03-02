Home » Bourbon, School » BHS Senior Spotlight: Ashley Olms

Being one of the most outgoing people in Bourbon High School can be a challenge for most, but for senior Ashley Olms, it’s child’s play. Olms has been attending Bourbon since the 6th grade and she always tries to make a difference. Olms prefers to have a positive outlook on things, and she puts 100 percent towards everything she does.

Olms has accomplished many things throughout her years at Bourbon. She is a founder of the Classics Literature Art Movies and Music Club (CLAMM). She has been the president and has managed the club for all 4 years. Olms has also been in BETA, Student Council, Drama Club, Art Club, Science Club, Traction, Drama Club, and Speech Team.

Olms has excelled in speech club for 3 years, and placed in competitions many times in Duet Improve and Radio Speaking. She also received all conference honors this year and will compete at District on Mar. 4. Olms says that “enjoying what you work hard for is the best.”

Bourbon High School was in on the ground level of the organization called Traction, originally known as Team Spirit. It is a small club of under 10. Last spring, counselor Michelle Ray picked people to be the founding members and to create an action plan. Olms and the other members went to a convention during the summer to create their goals for the year. Right now, the team is working to make a spring docu-drama that will be shared during an assembly. Traction hosts many different things on safe driving and has public speakers to explain their mistake behind the wheel. This club began this year and Olms has been there every step of the way. She hopes that what she learns can teach the new drivers of the school to be safe behind the wheel.

Olms has had many teachers or staff influence her throughout her high school years. Olms believes that her class Heros and Villians with Missy Paquin influenced her to be better and think positive no matter what. Olms hopes to be a strong, smart women like her someday and achieve greatness.

She also looks up to Michael Westphal because he influences her to be open minded and humble through rough times. She hopes that one day she can love life and her job as much as her College History teacher,Todd Jones, does.

Olms has had many peers influence her as well. She says that AnnaMarie Sampson always taught her to be a social butterfly and also taught her what true friends are suppose to be.

Rachel Orton made an impact by teaching her to rely on your friends in rough times. Her boyfriend Keegan Cobb pushes her to do better, and in turn she does the same for him. She also says that her good friend Trevor Goodbar is a positive person in her life.

Being able to go to school and work isn’t always easy, but Olms manages perfectly. Olms goes half days at BHS and leaves at 11:50. She has worked at McDonald’s for eight months now and doesn’t mind working overtime. Olms has achieved many rewards at her job including employee of the month.

Olms plans to do many things after she graduates, but hopes never to repeat her most embarrassing moment involving a traffic situation. She once missed a stop sign, her teacher Jones witnessed her error and shared her mistake with all of his classes.

Olms plans on attending St. Louis Community College and then transferring to UMSL to finish her bachelor’s degree in Political Science. After UMSL, Olms hopes to be accepted into Washington University for law school so she can achieve her goal of becoming a defense attorney. Olms states, “I’m pretty good at debating things I know, and I love sticking up for what I think is right.” Based on Olms’ record in high school on achievement, it looks like the sky’s the limit for her.