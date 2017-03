Home » Bourbon, School » BHS Athletes Earn Conference Honors For 2016-2017 Basketball

By Dustin Gerding

BHS athletes Callie Shelton, Lesley Davis, Kelsie Ware, Dillon Blue, Justin de la Torre, and Nick Reeves earned GVC conference honors for the 2016-2017 basketball season. All recipients are from the Class of 2018.

The Lady Warhawks had three varsity athletes chosen for conference honors. Shelton was selected for all-conference honors; she averaged 13.7 points per game during conference play.

Davis was selected as honorable mention; Davis averaged 3.5 points per game during conference play. Ware was selected as honorable mention; Ware averaged 4.8 points per game during conference play.

The Warhawks had three varsity athletes chosen for conference honors. Blue was selected for all-conference honors; Blue averaged 21 points per game during conference play. De la Torre was selected for all-conference honors; he averaged 16.8 points per game during conference play. Reeves was selected as honorable mention; Reeves averaged 5.2 points per game during conference play.