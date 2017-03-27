Home » Latest News » ‘Battle Between the Badges’ May 4

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will partner with police departments from Washington, Gerald, New Haven, Union, Sullivan, St. Clair and Pacific and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for a “Battle Between the Badges” basketball game against local firefighters May 4.

The game will be at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and benefit five families who have children battling cancer. Tickets are $5.

Anyone wishing to make a cash donation can contact Jennifer Slay at Foundations for Franklin County. Sponsorships up to $200 will receive their name on display the night of the game. Those sponsorships received by April 3 will receive recognition on display the day of the game as well as on the back of the t-shirts being sold. T-shirts can be pre-ordered for $15.

All entry, concessions, t-shirt sales and a halftime raffle will benefit those families and their day-to-day treatment costs.

A Stoeger 12-gauge shotgun donated by Freedom Heating and Cooling will be raffled off at halftime. Raffle tickets are $10 each.

Retired Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke will be tossing the jump ball. A pre game prayer will be held for those battling cancer prior to the game.