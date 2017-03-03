Basketball Teams Shoot For District Titles Friday

Sullivan’s boys and girls basketball teams will try to bring home district championships Friday when they travel to St. Clair.
The Lady Eagles (18-8) face Pacific (22-4) at 5:30 p.m. Sullivan defeated St. Clair 57-36 on Monday night in the Class 4 District 6 semifinal. The Lady Eagles lost to Pacific 55-28 in their first meeting on Feb. 16.
Sullivan is looking for its first district title since 2013.
The Eagles (20-6) will take on Borgia (17-10) at 7 p.m. The two teams have played for the championship three times since 2010 and the Knights have won eight straight district championships. Sullivan beat Borgia 57-50 on Dec. 20, which was the program’s first win over the Knights since 1997.
That victory came in the district championship game at St. Clair and was also the last time Sullivan made a run to state.
The Eagles have not won a district title since 2003.