Attempted Theft At Circle K Convenience Store In Sullivan

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on March 16, 2017 at about 5:43 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the Circle K convenience store located at 408 S. Hwy 185, Sullivan for a report an attempted theft of an ATM machine.

A man wearing a black hooded coat or sweatshirt, black ski mask, black gloves, and tan pants entered the store and attempted to remove an ATM using a dolly hand cart. Employees at the store confronted the man who told them he was there to “service” the ATM. Once he was told by employees they were calling 911, the man picked up his cart and ran from the building. The man ran south across E. Springfield Ave behind some businesses into a residential neighborhood.

Deputies canvassed the area with the assistance of Sullivan Police Officers but were unable to locate the suspect. He is described as a white male, approximately 180-200 lbs and approximately 5’08” to 6’00” tall. No threats were made nor weapons displayed or used in the commission of this crime. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, (636) 583-2560.