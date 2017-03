Home » Classifieds, Real Estate » Acreage

FOR SALE: Property prices are going to rise as the economy gets better. This nice 6.67 ac lot near the Leasburg exit, priced at $19,900, will never be any cheaper. Call 573-308-5343 for details. I also have 10 ac in Windswept Village off JJ near Bourbon. I am ready to deal on this one!

