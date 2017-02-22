Home » Sports » Ward Finishes Fourth At State

By Ryan Storz

Sullivan senior Dalton Ward became just the fourth wrestler in program history Saturday to receive all-state honors.

Ward took fourth place in the Class 2 170-pound weight class and tied the school record for most wins.

He had to battle his way through three rounds of wrestlebacks to reach the third-place match against Maryville’s Matthew Twaddle, who handed Ward both defeats over the weekend.

“I can’t say enough good things about Dalton’s performance throughout the tournament,” said Eagles head coach Matt Peregoy. “I have never coached an athlete with the singular focus that Dalton brought to this state tournament.”

Ward joins Mike Bell (second), Carl Lawrence (fourth) and Ryan Pence (sixth) as the only all-state wrestlers in Sullivan. He finished as a four-year letterman, two-time state qualifier, two-time most valuable wrestler and tied for the most wins in Sullivan program history.

“At the end of the day, Dalton showed the state of Missouri why he deserved all-state honors. All of his accomplishments are awesome, but the most important is opening the door for the younger wrestlers on our team. He showed these guys that our wrestlers can be successful on the largest stage in the state. The fact is that Dalton took us from community notoriety to state notoriety.”

Ward opened the day with a pin over Soldan’s Richard Gillespie-Taylor in 3 minutes, 9 seconds. He moved on to the quarterfinal and lost a narrow 5-3 decision to Twaddle.

With his season on the brink, Ward went to work. He pinned Pembroke Hill’s Daniel Duffy in 2 minutes, 47 seconds. He pinned Owensville’s Colton Moore in 4 minutes, 2 seconds.

The win over Moore assured Ward of finishing no worse than sixth.

In the consolation semifinal, Ward took down Cassville’s Wyatt Goade with a 3-1 decision to advance to the third-place final.

Twaddle again pulled out a victory via decision, beating Ward 10-4.

Ward was one of six Sullivan wrestlers to reach state. Peregoy said the state tournament is beyond grueling.

“It taxes the faculties available to the competitor, both mental and physical,” he said. “I can say in complete truthfulness that each of our wrestlers represented the Sullivan community with honor, integrity and fortitude. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys we put on the mat. All of Sullivan should be proud.”

Kale Dudley was the only other returner and he came up against one of the state’s best in Winfield’s Clark Rogers and Ste. Genevieve’s Jared Humboldt.

Dudley lost to Rogers by technical fall in the first round, but he kept his season alive with a pin over Chillicothe’s Zach Blixt in 2 minutes, 22 seconds.

Humboldt pinned Dudley in 1 minute, 41 seconds to end his run.

Humboldt went on to finish third and Rogers sixth.

“Kale showed up with his experience and constitution to make his last run the best it could be for him,” Peregoy said.

Junior Brendan Labbee was making his first state appearance and went down in two matches. He lost by technical fall to Christian’s Jonathan Cochrum, then lost to Oak Grove’s Keegan Scarborough in the consolation by technical fall.

Cochrum was Christian’s only state qualifier and took third overall.

“Brendan brought everything he had physically and mentally to bear as he faced the toughest opponents in the state,” Peregoy said.

Sophomore Ian Kilburn was another Sullivan wrestler making his state debut. Kilburn lost by pin to Logan-Rogersville’s Devon Vickery in the first round, then dropped an 8-1 decision to John Burroughs’ Sam Mulligan to end his season.

“Ian had a tough draw on the state mat, but pushed hard to show he belonged in the tournament and performed well, showing his grit,” Peregoy said.

Freshmen Kobie Blankenship and Evan Shetley showed how bright the future is for the program by reaching state. Blankenship nearly went the distance against Savannah’s Dean Foster, getting pinned at 5 minutes, 13 seconds. His season came to an end with an 8-2 loss to Kirksville’s Blake Howard in the consolation round.

Shetley lost by technical fall to Kirksville’s Tanner Sparks in the first round, then fell by a 7-2 decision to Chillicothe’s Joey Thompson.

Sparks went on to finish first place.

“Kobie and Evan brought the same competitive intensity to the tournament they brought all season,” Peregoy said.

“Every young man we took earned my respect and put pride in their performance,” he said. “Sullivan should be proud to have these guys represent their community. All these guys met and exceeded their goals for the season. As it turns out, it was Dalton Ward’s greatest performance of his career.”

Sullivan projects to return at least four state qualifiers next season and Peregoy is already looing forward to it. “We have a stable of younger talent ready to continue what Dalton re-started,” he said. “The future of Sullivan wrestling on the state stage is bright.”