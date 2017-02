Home » Latest News » Union Teen Charged With Vehicle Tampering

A Union teen has been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle after a stolen vehicle was located at a residence in the 9000 block of Whiskey Spur Creek in Union.

Sydney Cates, 19, was arrested and her bond has been set at $10,000.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were requested by the Farview Heights Police Department to check Cates’ address for a vehicle stolen in its venue.

Deputies recovered the vehicle and took Cates into custody.