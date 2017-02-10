Home » Latest News » Two Arrested, One Charged In Manhunt

Two Sullivan men are in custody and one is charged following a manhunt that began Thursday afternoon.

Christopher Grant, 34, was arrested at a residence in the 3300 block of Lollar Branch Road for felony probation violation.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a 31-year-old Sullivan man was apprehended Friday morning after he fled the residence when the SWAT team and Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit arrived.

Charges are being forwarded to the Franklin County prosecuting attorney’s office for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, authorities executed a search warrant around 2 p.m. A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia and two firearms.

As deputies were searching the residence, a man approached, but fled the scene on foot. Authorities were unable to catch him.

A short time later, a local resident discovered the suspect trespassing on his property. He held the suspect at gunpoint and notified law enforcement. The property owner had received information that law enforcement was searching for the suspect. As a deputy arrived at the property, the suspect fled and was shot at by the homeowner. The suspect fled and was not struck by a bullet.

Search efforts continued until darkness set in and the suspect was unable to be located.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, authorities received a phone call from a resident who said he discovered a man sleeping in his truck, which matched the description of the wanted suspect. The suspect left the truck and obtained a ride from another vehicle traveling towards St. Clair. Law enforcement stopped the vehicle and took the man into custody without incident.