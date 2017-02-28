Home » Latest News » Tornado Watch Issued For Surrounding Area

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the surrounding area, including Crawford, Franklin, Phelps, Gasconade and Washington counties.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms are likely across the region late this afternoon and especially tonight. The greatest risk is across southeast and east-central Missouri northeastward into southwest and central Illinois. Severe weather threats for this afternoon and tonight include very large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

Several strong, long track tornadoes are also possible.