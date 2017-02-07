Sullivan Senior Center Menus Feb. 8-14

Wed. – Bratwurst, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, carrots, fruited jello, wheat roll.
Thurs. – Sloppy Joe/bun, baked potato fries, California vegetables, fresh fruit, pina colada dessert.
Fri. – Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, creamed spinach, cranberry applesauce, bread, whole grain cookie.
Mon. – Beef burger/bun, wedge-cut potatoes, green beans, peaches, whole grain bar.
Tues. – Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, country vegetables, wheat dinner roll, strawberry shortcake.
Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested donation for all senior meals is $4. All donations are appreciated.