Sullivan Senior Center Menus Feb. 8-14

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2017

Wed. – Bratwurst, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, carrots, fruited jello, wheat roll.

Thurs. – Sloppy Joe/bun, baked potato fries, California vegetables, fresh fruit, pina colada dessert.

Fri. – Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, creamed spinach, cranberry applesauce, bread, whole grain cookie.

Mon. – Beef burger/bun, wedge-cut potatoes, green beans, peaches, whole grain bar.

Tues. – Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, country vegetables, wheat dinner roll, strawberry shortcake.

Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested donation for all senior meals is $4. All donations are appreciated.

