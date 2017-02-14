Home » School » Sullivan Primary School News

Sullivan Primary School News

Star Leaders

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Hayden and Aubree were able to call home and tell their families about what an awesome job they have been doing in school! Mrs. Carey and Mrs. Booker are proud to have the opportunity to speak with families about their kids.

Lunch With Leaders

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 was“Lunch With Leaders.” Ethan and Audrina were able to have lunch with Principal, Mrs. Carey and Assistant Principal, Mrs. Booker. Each week, one kindergarten and one first grade class chooses a student that they feel deserves this special treat. Students must show good behavior, follow directions and be a hard worker. much appreciation to Steak’N Shake for donating lunch.

