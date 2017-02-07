Home » School » Sullivan Primary School News

Sullivan Primary School News

FRIDAY, FEB. 3, 2017 was “Lunch With Leaders.” Summer and Alexis were able to have lunch with Principal, Mrs. Carey and Assistant Principal, Mrs. Booker. Each week, one kindergarten and one first grade class choose a student that they feel deserves this special treat. Students must show good behavior, follow directions and be a hard worker. Much appreciation to Subway for donating lunch.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1, 2017. Lucas and Maddison were able to call home and tell their families about what an awesome job they have been doing in school! Mrs. Carey and Mrs. Booker are proud to have the opportunity to speak with families about their kids.

