Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 15 arrests in the City of Sullivan for the week of Feb. 13 through Feb. 19.

This week’s arrests were:

Feb. 13: April E. Mason-Carolan, 36, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting, bond $100 and a felony warrant from Washington County for possession of dangerous drugs, $10,000 bond. Carolan was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 14: Richie M. Hammond, 39, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the traffic charge of following to close. Hammond was held and released to Franklin County authorities.

Feb. 14: Donald E. Woods, 50, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly trespassing at Comfort Inn, 736 South Service Rd. West.

Woods was held and released on a court summons.

Feb. 14: Nicholas J. Perfetti, 30, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged domestic assault in the fourth degree and resting arrest. Perfetti was held on the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 15: Lance F. Hersey, 38, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged domestic assault in the third degree. Hersey was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 15: Randall L. Ramsey, 44, was arrested in a St. Charles warrant for driving while intoxicated and a Wentzville Police warrant for driving while revoked. Ramsey was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 15: Aaron S. Hueffmeier, 42, Robertsville, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to maintain insurance, bond $350.

Hueffmeier was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 15: Chelsea L. Griffin, 26, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to maintain insurance, bond $250. Griffin was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 15: John-Paul Nathaniel Burke, 21, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged property damage. Burke was held in the Sullivan Jail. Burke was later released on a court summons.

Feb. 16: David P. Gibson Jr., 17, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged careless driving and possession of marijuana. Gibson was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 16: Jason Carey, 34, Sullivan, was arrested on a parole violation warrant and held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 18: Shane C. Barnes, 24, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of marijuana, bond $300. Barnes was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 18: Sara M. Sellers, 31, Cuba, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charges of driving while intoxicated-drugs, with no bond. Sellers was held in the Sullivan Jail and also faces Sullivan charges for alleged possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 18: Christine A. Graham, 33, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated-drugs and failure to keep right. Graham was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 19: Keith A. Philbrook, 25, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly driving while revoked, failure to register and no proof of insurance.

Philbrook was held at the Sullivan Jail and released on a court summons.