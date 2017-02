Home » Sullivan » SULLIVAN HIGH SCHOOL COURTWARMING CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED

Sullivan High School will hold their CourtWarming ceremonies on Friday night at SHS. This years candidates for CourtWarming Queen from left to right, front row: LeighAnn Allen, Emmy Heinle, McKenna McCoy, Kate Randolph and Natalie Lambing. King candidates, left to right, back row: Jared Woodcock, Tyler Obermark, Tyson Hamblin, Dalton Ward and Seth Johanning. See a video of these candidates on Sullivan Independent News Facebook page, Wednesday, February 15. Photo by James B. Bartle