St. Clair Woman Arrested In Theft Investigation

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into a shoplifting incident at a Dollar General in Villa Ridge led to the arrest of a St. Clair woman for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a marijuana.

Carlee L. Gerren, 23, has been charged. According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, deputies responded to the store Feb. 2 for a shoplifting in progress. The reporting party said two men and a woman were in the store. The male subjects were allegedly hiding items on their person to steal.

Deputies made contact with the party, who pointed to the suspects in the back of the store. Both suspects allegedly admitted to the crime and began removing the items from their clothing.

Gerren was outside the store when deputies spoke with her.

Charges are pending against the two male suspects.