St. Clair Man Accused Of Punching Brother With Brass Knuckles

A St. Clair man is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and unlawful possession of a weapon after he allegedly punched his brother with brass knuckles.

Bobby Fenner, 50, is being held on a $15,000 bond.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Dry Branch Road Feb. 13 for a domestic disturbance. Deputies learned it was a fist fight between two brothers. During the altercation, the victim said Fenner punched him with brass knuckles and struck him with a cane.

Fenner was taken into custody and the brass knuckles were seized as evidence. The victim had just minor injuries.