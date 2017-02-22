Home » School » Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Reagan. I am the daughter of Phil and Gina. I have one sister named Kate. Outside of school, I like playing softball, hanging out with my friends, and spending time with my family.

My favorite things at Spring Bluff include the teachers, the small classes, and knowing almost the whole school. I have participated in a number of things including basketball, scholar bowl, science club, history club, and National Junior Honor Society. I think the things I will miss most are the teachers and small classes.

My favorite memory at Spring Bluff is in 7th grade when Mrs.Vassallie sent me on an errand to deliver a note around the school. I would go to every class and the teacher would read the note and say “Take a seat Reagan,” and I would groan and wait until they said go to this teacher’s room. It took me about an hour and when I was finally done, I figured out that it was an April fools’ joke, and I had done it for nothing!

The thing I’m looking forward to in high school is the variety of classes. After I graduate high school, I plan on attending a college and becoming a doctor.

Spring Bluff is proud of Reagan’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing her achieve even greater things in the future.