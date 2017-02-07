Home » School » Spring Bluff Pirates – Spotlight Class of 2017

My name is Taylor Marie. I am the daughter of the beloved Shane and Shannon and Katie. I also have one brother named Clayton; who is five. I have participated in many things at Spring Bluff including volleyball, cheerleading, Scholar Bowl, Drama Club, the Talented and Gifted Program, National Junior Honor Society, Science Club, History Club, and RTI. I also do things outside of school like gymnastics and my church’s youth group.

The thing I love most about Spring Bluff is how small and close the classes are. One of my favorite memories at Spring Bluff is our Jefferson City field trip; I feel that it made our class closer. The thing I’m looking forward to most in high school is cheerleading. After high school, I want to go to college to either be an anesthesiologist or a lawyer.

Spring Bluff is proud of Taylor’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing her achieve even greater things in the future.