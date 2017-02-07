Home » School » Spring Bluff Pirates – Spotlight Class of 2017

My name is Corbin. I am the son of Ashli and Josh. I have two younger brothers named Gavin and Jacob. I also have a younger sister named Gabby. When I’m outside of school, I like to hang out with friends and family, eat Skittles, play sports, and play outside.

At Spring Bluff, I played basketball for one year, and I have been in choir for 2 years. My favorite thing about Spring Bluff is recess. My favorite teacher is Mrs. Stumpe because she was my first teacher, and she was nice to me. My favorite memory at Spring Bluff is when I went to the City Museum and the Missouri State Penitentiary. When I leave Spring Bluff, the thing I’ll miss the most are the teachers.

When I’m in high school, I’m looking forward to playing football and graduating. After graduating high school, I still want to play football and I want to get a job.

Spring Bluff is proud of Corbin’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing him achieve even greater things in the future.