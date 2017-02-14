Home » Bourbon » Smith’s Mobile Office To Visit Crawford County Feb. 23

Congressman Jason Smith’s mobile office will visit Crawford County on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The office is staffed by a member of Smith’s staff and allows area residents a chance to discuss problems and concerns.

Smith’s staff will visit Bourbon City Hall at 453 Old Highway 66 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Smith’s staff will visit Cuba City Hall at 202 North Smith Street.

His staff will finish the day at the Crawford County Courthouse from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., located at 302 West Main Street in Steelville.