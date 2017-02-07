Home » Latest News » Skull Found At Robertsville State Park

On February 7 at approximately 9 AM, The Franklin County Communications Division received a call from an individual that reported finding a skull in the Robertsville State Park when he was “shed hunting”, which is looking for deer antlers that shed this time of year. Deputies arrived on scene and verified that the skull was in fact believed to be a human skull. A grid search is underway looking for any other remains or evidence. The skull was located approximately 70 yards from Shiloh Cemetery which dates back to 1889 and is still in use today. Currently, there is a joint investigation underway with the Department of Natural Resourses’, The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.