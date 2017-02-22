Home » Sullivan » SHS Homecoming King and Queen

SHS Homecoming King and Queen

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2017 // Comments off

HOMECOMING WINNERS. LeighAnn Allen and Dalton Ward (shown here as a cutout) were selected as Homecoming queen and king respectively. Ward was unable to attend due to the state wrestling meet.

LeighAnn Allen and Dalton Ward (shown here as a cutout) were selected as Homecoming queen and king respectively. Ward was unable to attend due to the state wrestling meet.

HOMECOMING COURT. Pictured are attendants and Homecoming king and queen candidates on Friday at Sullivan High School. From left to right: Chase Starr, Freshman Attendant Piper Fitzgerald; Caleb Stack, Junior Attendant Libby Jones; Candidates includeTyler Obermark, Emmy Heinle, Mitchell Craft (standing in for Tyson Hamblin), McKenna McCoy, retiring King Blake Gelski, retiring Queen Megan Andreasson, Queen LeighAnn Allen; a cutout of King Dalton Ward; candidates Jared Woodcock, Kate Randolph, Natalie Lambing, Austin Schaefferkoeter (standing in for Dalton Ward), Seth Johanning, Sophomore attendant Kylee Thomure and Ryan McKinney, crown bearers are Crimson Hulsey and Hudson Kealen.

Pictured are attendants and Homecoming king and queen candidates on Friday at Sullivan High School. From left to right: Chase Starr, Freshman Attendant Piper Fitzgerald; Caleb Stack, Junior Attendant Libby Jones; Candidates include Tyler Obermark, Emmy Heinle, Mitchell Craft (standing in for Tyson Hamblin), McKenna McCoy, retiring King Blake Gelski, retiring Queen Megan Andreasson, Queen LeighAnn Allen; a cutout of King Dalton Ward; candidates Jared Woodcock, Kate Randolph, Natalie Lambing, Austin Schaefferkoeter (standing in for Dalton Ward), Seth Johanning, Sophomore attendant Kylee Thomure and Ryan McKinney, crown bearers are Crimson Hulsey and Hudson Kealen.

HOMECOMING QUEEN Leighann Allen and candidate Natalie Lambing

Leighann Allen and candidate Natalie Lambing

Tags:
© 2017 The Sullivan Independent News · RSS · Powered by WordPress