SHS Homecoming King and Queen

LeighAnn Allen and Dalton Ward (shown here as a cutout) were selected as Homecoming queen and king respectively. Ward was unable to attend due to the state wrestling meet.
Pictured are attendants and Homecoming king and queen candidates on Friday at Sullivan High School. From left to right: Chase Starr, Freshman Attendant Piper Fitzgerald; Caleb Stack, Junior Attendant Libby Jones; Candidates include Tyler Obermark, Emmy Heinle, Mitchell Craft (standing in for Tyson Hamblin), McKenna McCoy, retiring King Blake Gelski, retiring Queen Megan Andreasson, Queen LeighAnn Allen; a cutout of King Dalton Ward; candidates Jared Woodcock, Kate Randolph, Natalie Lambing, Austin Schaefferkoeter (standing in for Dalton Ward), Seth Johanning, Sophomore attendant Kylee Thomure and Ryan McKinney, crown bearers are Crimson Hulsey and Hudson Kealen.
Leighann Allen and candidate Natalie Lambing