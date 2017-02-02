Home » Latest News » Sheriff: Woman Steals Vehicle, Leaves With Children

Update: Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Tonya Reed, 30, Bland, has been charged with motor vehicle theft and her bond set at $15,000.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a woman who allegedly stole a vehicle and took her three young children with her Wednesday night.

The woman and her children were later located in Union.

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said around 5 p.m., his office received a call for a domestic disturbance in the 4000 block of Clay Ridge Drive in Pacific. Deputies arrived within minutes and learned the male and female were separated and the female had fled the scene in a stolen truck with her children.

St. Louis County deputies located the stolen vehicle at the Rockwood Range Conservation area and tracked her to a house in Valley Park, but the woman and her children had already left in a different vehicle.

The investigation continued to Union, where Union police officers located the second vehicle. During a canvass of the area, authorities found the female and all three children, who were unharmed.

The female was taken into custody and charges are pending for vehicle theft.