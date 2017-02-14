Home » Bourbon » Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Arrest Report

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop I, Crawford County reported 16 arrests for the week of Feb. 6-12.

This week’s arrests were:

Feb. 6: Roy C. Reynolds, 47, Waynesville, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Pulaski County. The highway patrol said Reynolds failed to maintain the right half of the roadway and had no insurance. He was released.

Feb. 6: Angela M. Brownfield, 32, Waynesville, was arrested in Pulaski County for felony possession of marijuana; felony possession of hydrocodone and methamphetamine; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid license plate.

Feb. 6: Lonnie J. Lancaster, 28, Lebanon, was arrested in Laclede County for driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Feb. 8: Tracy L. Barnett, 37, Jackson, was arrested in Phelps County. Barnett is accused of possessing marijuana, drug paraphernalia and excessive window tint. She was released from jail.

Feb. 8: Charles S. Aubuchon, 46, Eolia, was arrested in Crawford County. Aubuchon was wanted on a probation violation warrant from Jefferson City, St. Francois County and Warren County. He was held without bond.

Feb. 8: Anthony W. Humpres, 42, Festus, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Feb. 8: Daniel S. Davison, 35, Lebanon, was arrested in Laclede County for driving while intoxicated; driving while revoked and no seat belt.

He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Feb. 9: David W. Dorrance, 30, Lebanon, was arrested in Laclede County for intention of delivering marijuana and mushrooms; unlawful use of drug paraphernalia; speeding and driving while suspended. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Feb. 9: Gerald W. Toman, 40, Salem, was arrested in Dent County on a Texas County warrant for burglary and domestic assault. He was held without bond.

Feb. 10: Eunice D. Hawkins, 48, Bourbon, was arrested in Crawford County for failure to appear in Franklin County.

He was held on bond.

Feb. 11: Aanya M. Crouse, 45, Falcon, was arrested in Laclede County for driving while intoxicated; speeding and no insurance. She was released to a sober driver.

Feb. 11: Joseph D. Kamm, 29, Bourbon, was arrested in Crawford County for failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and no seat belt. He was held on bond.

Feb. 11: Steven A. Perry, 31, Rolla, was arrested in Dent County on a warrant from Phelps County for resisting arrest. He was held on bond.

Feb. 11: Kenneth D. Koch, 22, Cuba, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated. He was released.

Feb. 12: John M. Easter, 32, Sullivan, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated; failure to dim headlights to oncoming traffic and failure to signal. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Feb. 12: Trina M. Basham, 22, Holt’s Summit, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated; failure to travel on the right half of the roadway; no valid proof of insurance and no seat belt. She was released.