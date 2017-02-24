Home » Sullivan » Human Remains Found In Washington Friday

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said human remains were found in the 4600 block of Old Highway 100 on Friday.

Sheriff Steve Pelton said a 911 call was placed around 2:40 p.m. Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed the remains belonged to a human.

They were found by a caretaker that was clearing brush in the wooded area.

There is no cause of death at this time and the investigation is ongoing. The remains will be sent to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine race, gender and an approximate time of death.

Pelton said it appears the remains have been there for several months.