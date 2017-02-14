Home » Bourbon, School » HOMECOMING CANDIDATES

Pictured are Bourbon High School’s 2017 Homecoming candidates. Homecoming will be held Friday, beginning with the junior varsity basketball game against Cuba at 5:30 p.m. Front row, left to right: Courtney Copling, sophomore attendant; Emma Gibson, queen candidate; Amity McGinnis, queen candidate; Jacqueline de la Torre, queen candidate; Kaitlin Nowack, queen candidate and Hannah Maurer, junior attendant. Back row, left to right: Sarah Lilley, freshman attendant; Max Rose, king candidate; Chris Fritz, king candidate and Tyler Valley, king candidate. Kyle Wilkinson, king candidate, is not pictured.