Home » School » Heart Fundraising-Educational Event

Spring bluff is partnering with the American Heart Association to help kids with special hearts. Students will be participating in the Jump Rope/Hoops for Heart fundraising/educational event. Grades K-5 will be learning skills and participating in Jump Rope activities during their Physical Education classes. Grades 6-8 will be learning skills and participating in Basketball activities during their Physical Education classes. Through these activities students will learn the importance of taking care of their hearts. This is an event all students will participate in during school. Every $50 donation that is raised potentially saves a life. Hats off and good luck to our students in their fundraising and physical activity.