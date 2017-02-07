Home » Latest News » Franklin County Man Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges

Stuart B. Millner pled guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to defraud clients and financial institutions in connection with the operation of his auction business, Stuart B. Millner & Associates (“SBMA”), and related entities. Millner, 77, faces up to five years in prison as a result of the plea.

According to the plea agreement, SBMA was engaged in the business of appraising, marketing, liquidating, and auctioning assets from industrial and commercial facilities. SBMA entered into contracts with several clients to conduct auctions to sell their property and collect the proceeds from the sales, for which SBMA would receive a commission. In the plea agreement, Millner admitted that he caused SBMA to misdirect proceeds from the sales of one client’s property to pay debts owed to previous clients, contrary SBMA’s representations and agreements. Millner also admitted to submitting a false financial statement as part of an application for a loan for another of his companies. The amount of loss attributable to Millner’s conduct will be determined by the court at sentencing, but the plea agreement indicates that the government will argue that the losses exceeded $3 million.

Millner, of Union, MO, pled guilty to two felony counts of bank fraud, one felony counts of mail fraud affecting a financial institution, and one felony counts of mail fraud. He appeared before United States District Judge Catherine D. Perry. Sentencing has been set for June 2017.

The case is being investigated the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Richard E. Finneran is handling the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.